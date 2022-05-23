Good morning, it’s been a long time coming, but today is finally the day to have your raincoat handy or stay inside. Our area will receive much-needed rainfall at about 0.5-1.5” today. The heaviest period will be from about 9-10am through 4-5pm ET as a low pressure system sweeps across the area from southwest to northeast. Wind will be from the northeast at about 5-15mph with a cloudy sky. It’ll also be a cooler day with highs only in the low 70s. Overnight will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers/storms. Highs will be warm again near 84. Wednesday will be similar, hitting 85 with a partly sunny sky and scattered shower/storm chances, especially in the evening. Thursday will have a cold front bringing more widespread rain and storms to the area. Highs will be in the 70s. Total rainfall for today through Thursday should be around 2-4”.
Then, Friday will start to improve for outdoor activities with a partly sunny sky and highs near 78. The weekend looks fantastic – sunny both days, around 82 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.