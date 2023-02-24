7 day forecast
baron

Good Friday! We will have scattered showers this evening and on and off overnight. Saturday we will start in the low 50s with more showers on and off through the morning and into the afternoon. We will see a high of about 59. The showers will taper and skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a passing shower and highs in the mid-60s.

Another line of rain will move through with a front Monday. Behind the front, we will dry out for a day Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

More rain will be moving in the second half of next week.

For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you