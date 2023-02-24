Good Friday! We will have scattered showers this evening and on and off overnight. Saturday we will start in the low 50s with more showers on and off through the morning and into the afternoon. We will see a high of about 59. The showers will taper and skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday night.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a passing shower and highs in the mid-60s.
Another line of rain will move through with a front Monday. Behind the front, we will dry out for a day Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s.
More rain will be moving in the second half of next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.