Good morning, grab your raincoats before heading out the door. This Friday St. Patrick’s Day will be rainy. The most consistent and widespread rain will happen from 5am through 9am ET. Then, from about 10am-6pm ET, showers will be on and off with quick bursts of rain possible. Rain will end around 6pm for our far southeastern communities (Cherokee, Fannin, and Gilmer Counties). Total rainfall today will range 0.5-1” for most locations.
The rain will be caused by a cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front will be mild with highs today in the upper 50s to low 60s. The front will pass Chattanooga around 1-2pm. Once the front passes, temperatures will begin to fall from the low 60s. Thus, expect cooler conditions with a northwest breeze for your Friday evening out plans, but at least, it’ll be dry at that point.
Then, we return to a Freeze Watch. Freezing mornings will be possible Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Sunday and Monday mornings will be particularly cold in the low to mid-20s. Please, make sure to cover and protect sensitive plants all of these nights into the mornings (starting tonight). In addition to the cold mornings, the whole weekend will be chilly with highs around 50 on Saturday with a partly sunny sky and near 47 on Sunday and mostly sunny.