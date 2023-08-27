After a stretch of hot and humid weather, we are finally going to see a pattern change as cooler and rainy weather makes a return.
We may see a break in the action overnight before more showers and isolated storms develop early Monday morning. We will likely see periods of rain and storms on and off throughout the day tomorrow thanks to an upper level disturbance. A few storms may turn strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours as the main threats. The rain and increase in cloud cover should keep high temperatures down into the low to mid 80s, which is much cooler than last week.
Another round of rain looks likely on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.
We are also tracking Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane near the Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday. All computer models have the center of the storm staying well to our southeast. However, we may see some tropical moisture move into the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday into Thursday depending on the exact track of the storm. Once Idalia moves across the Southeast, high pressure will build in, which means drier and hotter weather returns just in time for Labor Day Weekend.