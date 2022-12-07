Good morning, be mindful of areas of fog and reduced visibility this morning. Once again, there is rain in the forecast for today. It may be heavy at times with thunderstorms, too. Early in the day, the greatest coverage of rain will be for our Tennessee communities, but it will spread more into Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina in the afternoon and evening. No matter your location, simply be prepared for another rainy and cloudy day. Highs will be milder from 65-70 for most. Tonight will have a chance for showers again with lows near 60.
Thursday will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and a slight chance for scattered showers. Friday will be another warm day near 70 with showers in the morning. Rain will taper off in the afternoon, leading to a pleasant Friday night to enjoy.
Saturday will be a little cooler, starting the day in the 40s with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The daytime looks to be dry, but rain will return for Saturday night through Sunday morning. With the rain shifting a little earlier, Sunday afternoon now is looking better with highs near 58.