Good morning, today will be a bit of a soggy day with rain showers. Rain will move into our area early this morning with the most widespread rain from about 8am to 1pm ET. Rain will then continue in the afternoon as scattered showers, gradually tapering off in the evening. Total rainfall today will be at about 0.25-0.75”. It will be a cooler day with most of it spent in the 50s and highs in the low 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and lows in the low to mid-50s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny overall with gradually decreasing clouds for more sunshine as the day progresses. It’ll be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will only be a small spotty shower chance. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs near 85. The daytime will generally be dry with an isolated shower. Then, scattered showers/storms will move in overnight. Thursday will have some showers/storms with highs around 70. We will have to watch for the strength of the storms on Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now, the severe threat is low.
Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s. All three days will have some scattered showers with the greatest rain chances for our southeastern communities: NE Alabama, N Georgia, and portions of Cherokee County, NC.