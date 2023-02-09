Good Thursday. We will see skies cleaaring this evening as temps fall through the 60s and the winds subside a bit. Friday will be a little cooler in the afaternoon with the high reaching 59 under partly to mostly skies.
Low pressure will move in from the southwest tomorrow offering a good chance for more rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. It will draw colder air in Sunday morning and we will see the rain changing to a wintry mix as temps fall into the low to mid 30s. We will see skies clearing through the day as we keep our coats on for a high of only 48.
Our temperature Monday will start in the low 30s, but rocket through the day to a wonderful high of 60 under mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday through Thursday temps will stay in the 60s. We will also fall back into a wet pattern with rain chancesw all three days.
