Good Wednesday. We will remain warm and wet through the evening as more periods of rain move through. We will see them tapering off during the overnight leading to mostly cloudy skies and relatively little rain Thursday. It still looks like we will have some spotty showers Thursday afternoon, but much of the first part of the day will be rain free. Temps Thursday will range from a low of 60 to a warm high of 71.
Friday we will have more rain moving through mainly during the morning hours, tapering as we head into the afternoon. Temps will start in the 50s and climb to the upper 60s.
Saturday we will be dry through the day with some sunshine returning briefly. We will be a little cooler with a morning low of 47 and an afternoon high of 61.
Sunday will range from 52 to 61. More rain will move in sunday.
We will start next week cooler and dry. Both Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
I hate to say it, but more rain moves back in Wednesday.
