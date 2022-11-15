Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with periods of cold rain showers. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall amounts between 0.25”-0.50” will be likely with some isolated higher totals across parts of N. Georgia.
The rain exits the area by Tuesday evening, leading to partial clearing and chilly temps. Wednesday will feature morning clouds, then partly sunny skies with highs back 40s to near 50. Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but an arctic blast arrives by then, leading to even colder weather, including several hard freezes to end the week & upcoming weekend. Overall, the pattern will remain well below normal with temps for the foreseeable future. Right now, things look pretty dry after today, with cold sunshine extended into our weekend. Our next weather maker may arrive near Thanksgiving, along with continued chilly temps.