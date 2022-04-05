Happy Tuesday, everyone! Widespread rain, some locally heavy continues to move through the area during the midday hours. As we move towards late this afternoon, look for the widespread rain to move out of the area, followed by a few scattered downpours through about 5pm.
Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and mild temps. Lows will drop down into the 50s.
Wednesday will be another Storm Alert Weather Day! The day will likely start off mainly dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Some sunshine, breezy and very warm conditions return with highs warming into the upper 70s to around 80 Wednesday afternoon.
A strong cold front approaches the area by Wednesday late-afternoon and evening, leading to a broken line of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The area is under a level 3/5 enhanced risk, so everyone needs to remain weather aware especially between 5pm-11pm Wednesday.
The rain exits late Wednesday evening, then look for partly cloudy and cooler conditions on Thursday.
A deep trough develops Friday into the weekend, leading to more clouds, well-below normal temps, and scattered showers with possibly a sleet pellet or some graupel in the higher elevations. Frost & freeze conditions are likely by Saturday and Sunday mornings.