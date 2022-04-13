Good Wednesday. We will be cloudy and warm this evening with temps falling through the 70s. A line of storms will move through the area between midnight and 6am. That line will produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out (though not that likely).
We will clear out through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be spectacular and a little cooler with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
Friday will also be nice with mostly sunny skies and temps ranging from 47 to 78.
Saturday will sport more scattered showers on and off through the day. Still, we will reach about 76 for the high.
Easter Sunday looks good for the sunrise services as temps will be around 50. The afternoon, however, will yield more spotty showers on and off. That will keep the high a little cooler at 68.
