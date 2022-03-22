A strong system delivered another round of severe storms to parts of the southeast this evening, including tornadoes touching down in and around New Orleans.
For us, the rain will become fairly heavy overnight. We will also see some storms developing. The severe risk is low, but I can not completely rule out one or two strong to severe storms heading through Wednesday morning. Again, the risk is low, but an isolated tornado or area of damaging winds could not be ruled out. Rainfall will range from about 1/2" to 1 1/2".
Wednesday afternoon we will begin to clear out remain warm with the high reaching the low 70s.
The cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the low 40s. Highs will climb to 63 Thursday and only 58 Friday. We may get a renegade shower Friday evening, but the chance appears low at this point.
Saturday remains cool with temps ranging from 41 to 58. Sunday will start even colder with lows in the low to mid-30s. Areas of frost are certainly possible Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be nice with a high of 59.
