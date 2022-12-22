Happy Thursday evening, everyone! Well our Arctic front is on the way and should arrive here in the Tennessee Valley between 9pm- 1am!
Scattered rain showers will increase as we move toward late Thursday evening, and as much colder air filters in behind the front, look for a quick but brief, changeover to snow showers through early Friday morning. Accumulations, if any look to be very light. Dusting/covering in the valleys, but up to an 1”-2” for the higher elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for possible slick travel conditions overnight, but the bigger story will be the Arctic plunge behind the front.
Temperatures will drop below freezing by around midnight, and will likely stay below freezing area wide through at least Monday, early afternoon. This is 84+ hours of consecutive below freezing temperatures, meaning true “pipe bursting weather”. Now is the time to make sure the home is winterized, and you have taken all your cold weather preparations. Near record cold is likely this holiday season. Friday & Saturday are Storm Alert Weather Days! Strong wind gusts between 25-40 mph will lead to dangerous wind chills, -10 to -25 below zero. Hypothermia will be a concern for those ill prepared outside during this time.