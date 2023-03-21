Good Tuesday. It will be a nice evening with clouds increasing and maybe even a stray sprinkle or two. That will be the case overnight as we drop to a more mild 46 degrees. We will start Wednesday with widespread rain showers. Those showers will taper off during the afternoon, but skies will remain cloudy. The high will be around 64.
Thursday you might be switching on the AC. We will enjoy sunshine and highs around 80. Friday will bring in more cloud cover and a slight chance for a sprinkle or two. We, again, will hit a high of 80.
Overnight Friday into Saturday expect some thunderstorms to move through. Other than heavy rain and lightning, we are also looking at the possibility of damaging winds. The storms will be moving through Saturday morning between approximately 3am and 8am. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a remnant sprinkle or two possible in the afternoon. The high Saturday will be a pleasant 75.
Sunday looks good with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 73. Another round of rain will move through next Monday.
