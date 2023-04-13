Good morning, clouds will gradually increase this morning as a low pressure system from the south approaches our area, and it’ll become mostly cloudy. Then, initial rain showers will enter our southern communities around 10-11am ET. Rounds of these on and off scattered showers will continue to lift from south to north across our area from this afternoon into tonight. Highs today will be in the low 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.
This same low pressure system will continue to bring us hit or miss showers/storms on Friday as well. Due to the scattered nature of showers today and Friday, we could end up with some boom or bust rainfall totals. The general range will be from 0.1-0.75”.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with highs near 80 with only a small chance for a spotty shower. Then, greater rain chances will return for Sunday morning until about 2pm ET. Highs on Sunday will be around 70. Fantastic and warming weather will be expected for Monday through Wednesday with highs of 68, 76, and 80, respectively.