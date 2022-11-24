Happy Thanksgiving!! I hope you had the best day with family, food, and friends today. The weather could not have been better. As we head through the evening we can expect clouds to increase as moisture gets drawn up from the southwest. That will lead to some light overnight showers that will last until around 8 or pam Friday morning. The showers will be light, and skies will clear out in time for it to actually bhe a really nice day Friday. The afternoon will sport partly cloudy skies with a high of 66.
Saturday will be another nice one with some clouds and temps ranging from 42 to 64.
Sunday another system will move through and provide us with more rainfall Sunday morning through early afternoon.
We will clear out and cool down a little Monday as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we warm right back into the low 60s.
We have another shot at rainfall Wednesday of next week.
