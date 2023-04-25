Good Tuesday. We will have another nice evening with some clouds, and temps falling through the 60s. Expect rain showers Wednesday morning providing a wet commute. It will be a bit less cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with only a stray sprinkle or two. We will manage to hit about 65 for the high.
Thursday a warm front lifting up will bring us scattered showers on and off all day with a rumble of thunder possible as well. Temps will range from 52 to 72.
Friday we will continue to see scattered showers on and off morning through the afternoon, clearing out late in the day. We will manage a high of 77 Friday.
Saturday now looks like it will be cloudy with little to no rain. We will hit a high of 78 with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.
Sunday another front will bring some afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a high of 71.
Monday will start next week cooler and dry with temps ranging from 45 in the morning to 66 in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.