Good Wednesday. We will have another stunning evening with mostly clear skies and mild temps. Clouds build in overnight, and Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low 70s. We will see scattered showers during the afternoon into Thursday night.
Scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will persist on and off through Friday. We will have temps Friday ranging from m58 in the morning to 72 in the afternoon. Showers Friday will taper off during the evening.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the low 80s! More rain showers will move in Sunday morning and could linger into early afternoon. After the rain tapers off we will have cooler weather with clearing skies and a high of only 70.
Next week we will have sunshine for the first half of the week with warmer air moving back in. We will hit a high of 71 Monday, 79 Tuesday, and 83 Wednesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.