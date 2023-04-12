The Bug-a-Palüza annual car show and swap meet is returning to Camp Jordan on April 15th and 16th, 2023. This two day event will feature a VW car show with classes for both air-cooled and water-cooled vehicles, a giant swap meet, food, contests, prizes, and camping Friday and Saturday nights. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
Entrance to the event will be $5 per person for the entire weekend. Children under 12 are admitted free. Show car registration will cost $30 per vehicle, and spaces must be pre-registered. Swap meet spaces are $30 for a 10'x20' spot and each registration includes entry for two people. For those interested in camping, the fee is $10 per person and campers are welcome from noon on Friday.
Custom hand-crafted trophies will be awarded at 3p.m. on Sunday. Bug-a-Palüza is a rain or shine event and pets are allowed, but must be kept on a leash and their owners must pick up after them.
For more information and to register, visit the event website at https://www.bugapaluza.com/.