Good Friday! It will be a cloudy, mild evening with a few spotty showers and some areas of fog (sound familiar?).
Saturday we will start in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will get some peaks of sun with the high reaching 63.. Enjoy, because more rain is on the way Saturday evening and will last through Sunday afternoon. Sunday temps will have a narrow range from 52 to 58.
Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday we will have a period of drying out as cooler weather moves in. Monday and Tuesday we will have lows in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday another fronty will move in and bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms to the area. That will usher in even colder air by the end of the week. Friday we will drop to a low of 30 with the high only reaching 45! Oh yeah. That's right. It's December. We actually will have a much colder pattern than we have been seeing next Friday through the rest of December.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.