Good Friday! The rain is leaving, and now the cold air moves in. We will be a bit blustery this evening with temps falling through the 40s. Overnight a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire area as temps fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday afternoon will be breezy with a high of only 53.
It will be even colder Sunday. We will start at 26 in the morning, and climb to a high of only 46 under partly cloudy skies.
You will want to bundle up for the first day of spring (Monday) as well. Temps will be in the 20s in the morning with a cool high of 55.
We will gradually warm through the rest of the week with highs back in the 70s by the end of the week.
I don't expect much rain next week other than a spotty mid-week shower or two. Rain is more likely NEXT Friday night into Saturday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.