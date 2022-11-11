Good morning, today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as steady rain will fall areawide for your morning and midday commutes. We want you to be aware and safe as you drive. Our area needs this rain, but localized flooding or at least ponding of water on roads to cause hydroplaning is possible. Rain will gradually end from west to east this afternoon. Rainfall totals will primarily range from 1-2”. The rain is from Tropical Depression Nicole which will also bring breezy conditions today. Our far eastern counties are under a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 35-40mph, mainly in the mountains. Today will have very little change in temperatures. Most spots are in the low 60s this morning and highs today will be from 65-69.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with cooler air. Lows will range across our area from in the 30s on the plateau to 40s for most.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with additional scattered showers in the morning through early afternoon. The highs on Saturday will likely happen around midday with temperatures then starting to fall. Thus, although highs will be in the low 50s, much of the day will be spent in the 40s.
Sunday will be below freezing in the morning with afternoon highs only in the 40s. Thankfully, Sunday will be mostly sunny.