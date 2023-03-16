Good Thursday. An approaching front will keep clouds increasing tonight with rain showers overnight starting at about 2am. The rain will be fairly persistent through the day Friday with most folks getting about .5"-1". We will start to dry out after 5pm so your Friday night should be dry. Temps Friday will be to mild for winter weather ranging from 53 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon.
Cold air moves in behind the front for the weekend. Saturday will start in the low 30s with the high only reaching 52. We will be even colder Sunday with a morning low of 27. We will only manage a high of 46.
Spring starts Monday, and it will still be cold with temps ranging from 28 to 54.
The rest of the week will see gradual warming with highs reaching the mid 60s again by Wednesday. More rain is on the schedule for NEXT Thursday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.