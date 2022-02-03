Good Thursday. It will be a rainy evening with possible localized flooding through Friday morning. Our area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Friday morning and a FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Sequatchie River near Whitwell. This is just a rain event as temps throughout the night remain well above freezing.
Friday we will see the rain ending early, but skies will be overcast and temps falling slowly. It will be in the low 40s most of the day a blustery at times.
Saturday will be cold and sunny with temps ranging from 25 to 44.
Sunday will start cold at 27, but we should at least make it to 50 in the afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs around 50, and we will climb to the mid-50s by mid-week.
