Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature periods of rain, some locally heavy at times, through the afternoon & evening hours. Highs will be warmer into the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday, the trends are for the front to lift back towards the northwest taking the heaviest rainfall with it. Still, look for periods of scattered showers with temps warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s!
A front begins to move through the area by late-week, leading to a chance for a few showers for our Share Your Christmas event but overall, still a warm day.
Cooler and drier air begins to spill into the area for the start of our weekend, before another wet weather system moves through Saturday night into Sunday.