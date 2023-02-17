Good morning, rain will end this morning from west to east, wrapping up for our far eastern communities around 8am ET. Please, watch for standing water on roads, especially in poor drainage areas, driving into work and school today. Once the rain ends in your location, much colder air will slide into place. Most of today will be spent at 40-45 degrees, and by this evening, it’ll be in the 30s. Clouds will gradually decrease from overcast to mostly cloudy at midday to partly sunny in the evening. There will be a chance for some snowflakes along the Cumberland Plateau and eastern mountains along the TN/NC/GA line. No significant accumulation if any at all is expected, ranging from a few spitting flakes to a light dusting.
Tonight will be frigid as clouds continue to clear out and lows drop to the 20s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be in the 30s in the morning with highs around 60 with a mix of sun and clouds. The warming trend will continue next week at 66 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday, 75 on Wednesday, and 78 on Thursday. Each day will be partly sunny with a few shower chances starting on Monday night.