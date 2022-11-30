Good morning, please, be careful driving this early morning, especially before sunrise. Roads are wet. Visibility is low due to heavy rain. Please, use caution. That being said, we will see the rain ending over the next several hours.
RAIN BREAKDOWN: The widespread heavy rain and lightning will gradually end from west to east between about 4-7am ET, exiting Cherokee County, NC around 7am. Additional isolated showers associated with a cold front will be behind the widespread. The front and small showers will move from west to east from about 5-9am, and then all the rain is out of here by 10am.
Once the cold front passes your location, temperatures will generally fall for the rest of the day. For Chattanooga, the front should pass around 6-7am. That means a high temperature between 6 and 7am near 60 and then dropping. Clouds will gradually clear for a sunny afternoon with a northwest breeze at 5-15mph. It’ll be in the 40s after 3pm, if not sooner for some locations.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows below freezing in the 20s to low 30s. Thursday will have a mix of sun and high thin clouds with cool highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Then, the weekend into early next week will have daily scattered shower chances.