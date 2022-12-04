Good Sunday evening, everyone! A weak disturbance passing through is producing some drizzle and a few spotty showers this afternoon. Look for the light rain to taper from north to south early this evening. Then, look for cloudy and cool conditions tonight with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40.
This week, a much more unsettled and wet pattern will evolve around the region. A front will stall out over the area, leading to multiple periods of rain (some locally heavy) Monday-Wednesday. Even late-week, the front may lift far enough north to lessen the chance for rain, but some chances look to stick around through next weekend. Overall rainfall totals look to average in the 2”-4”+ range through the week. Some localized flooding may occur, so stay weather aware near any local water ways. Monday and Tuesday will be Storm Alert Weather Days due to the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.
The good news is that temperatures during this period will likely warm above normal in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s.