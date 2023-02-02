Good Thursday. The groundhog says 6 more weeks of winter. It will feel that way through the weekend, but next week will defy that prognostication.
We will finally say goodbye to the rainfall as it moves out this evening after about 9 pm. Cold and dry air will move in behind. We will see temps falling into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight into Friday morning. The high Friday will only reach 44. It will also be blustery with winds from the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chill values through the day will be 7 or 8 degrees below the actual temperature.
The weekend will start even colder with lows Saturday morning in the low to mid-20s! We will rebound in the afternoon with sunshine and a high of 52.
Sunday will warm even more to the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Our warm-up will continue next week with highs in the low to mid-60s all next week. Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.
