Happy Monday, everyone! It’s been another cloudy and wet afternoon around the area. Thankfully, the rain has not been as heavy and widespread as Sunday, but still we have seen some heavy downpours in spots. This evening, look for off & on scattered showers to continue to roll through the area. Patchy dense fog will become an issue for spots by late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday through Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and a more typical summer-like pattern. Daily afternoon pop-up storm chances with daytime highs back into the mid 80s. Late week, another upper level low near the Gulf of Mexico may once again provide extra moisture for more widespread rain and storms around the region. Highs will likely cool back into the lower 80s with the extra rain and cloud cover.