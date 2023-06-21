Good Wednesday. We will have more scattered showers with a few thunderstorms again this evening tapering off late tonight.
Thursday we will start the day with widely scattered rain showers with the rain heavy at times. This will continue through lunch with the showers tapering off through the afternoon as the low pressure bringing the rain lifts off to the north. The high Thursday will only reach 74.
Friday the low will have finally lifted and drier weather will begin to work in. The high Friday will reach 83 with only a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle or two.
The weekend will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and about 90 Sunday.
