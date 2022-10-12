Good morning, our streak of gorgeous weather for over two weeks will come to an end today. The temperatures will still be comfortable with warm highs in the low to mid-70s. However, expect more clouds and rain chances. Rain will come in the form of scattered showers/storms, so not every location will receive rainfall. If you do, on average 0.25-0.75” will be possible, especially in storms.
APPROXIMATE TIMING:
- 6-11am ET: Scattered showers
- 2-7pm ET: Scattered hit or miss storms
- After 9pm ET: Fading line of storms from west, worst done by about 3am
Today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. We don’t want anyone caught off guard by storms since it’s been nice for so long. Plus, there is a low-end risk for an isolated strong to severe storm possible Wednesday afternoon through night, particularly for areas west of Chattanooga.
There will be a few remaining showers through about 9am on Thursday morning, and then the rest of the day will improve. Clouds will decrease at midday from NW to SE for sunny afternoon skies and highs near 75. Friday will be beautiful, sunny, and hit 74. Saturday will be warmer in the upper 70s to 80. Then, a few showers will be possible on Sunday.