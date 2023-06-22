Good Thursday. We will have cloudy skies with a few spotty areas of rain lingering through the evening. Late tonight we can expect areas of dense fog to develop lasting through the overnight.
Friday we may get a sprinkle or two in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with the high rebounding a bit to 82.
Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs reaching 88 and 90 respectively.
We will get a few more scattered showers and storms early Monday morning with some clearing in the afternoon and a high of 88.
Tuesday through Thursday will sport highs in the upper 80s with slightly lower humidity and only partly cloudy skies.
