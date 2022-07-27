Good Wednesday. This evening will be characterized by heat and humidity with temps falling through the 80s. There is only a slight chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm.
Thursday will be another hot one with the high reaching about 93 and a heat index near 100. Late in the day we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting into the evening and overnight hours as a front slides south over the area.
The front will stall Friday through the weekend and on into Monday which means we will have better than average chances for rain and thunderstorms at any time each day. The increase in clouds and rain will also keep temps a little lower in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Next week we will turn off the faucet and see a return to the low to mid-90s with high humidity at least through Wednesday.
