Good morning and happy Friday! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible in the morning followed by greater scattered development of storms from about 12-9pm ET. Storms will then decrease overnight. For Friday Night Football games, temperatures will be great in the 70s for most of the game. However, nearby storms may cause temporary issues for a few games tonight with lightning.
Saturday and Sunday will have more of the same. Both days will have scattered storms, highs in the low to mid-80s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. This forecast will continue on Monday of next week, too. Then, it’ll start to dry out and heat up a bit. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will have more sunshine, fewer clouds, and only isolated shower chances. Highs will be near 88 for those three days.