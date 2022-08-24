Good Wednesday. This evening will be pleasant, but a little muggy with mostly cloudy skies and temps falling out of the 80s by 7:30.
Thursday, low pressure to our southwest will get a little closer allowing for spotty showers and storms to develop. While we may get a sprinkle or two in the morning, it is in the afternoon where we will get come areas of heavy rain developing. Again, they will be very hit and miss and some of us could go the whole day with no rain. The high will be 86 degrees.
I expect pretty much the same Friday with spotty afternoon showers and storms. The high will manage to reach 88.
Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid. Both days will feature highs around 90 or 91 with a few isolated showers or storms each afternoon.
