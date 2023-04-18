For a limited time and while supplies last, residents and non-residents of Chattanooga can purchase a 50-gallon Ivy Rain Barrel at a discounted price here.
The deadline to place online orders is Sunday, April 23, at 11 pm.
Pickup will be Saturday, April 23, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Development Resource Center at 1250 Market Street.
Chattanooga residents have a limit of 2 per household, while there is no limit for non-Chattanooga City residents.
Rain barrels are containers that collect and store rainwater that falls on rooftops and other surfaces. The collected water can then be used for various purposes, such as watering plants, washing cars or other outdoor equipment, or flushing toilets.
One of the primary benefits of having a rain barrel is that it conserves water. Using collected rainwater instead of treated drinking water can reduce your water bill and help preserve the resource.
Rainwater is also better for plants than treated water because it contains no added chemicals, such as chlorine or fluoride, that can harm plants. Rainwater has a more neutral pH and is better suited for plant growth.
Using a rain barrel can also reduce the amount of stormwater runoff that enters local streams and rivers, which can help to improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding.
Overall, having a rain barrel is an easy and effective way to conserve water, save money, and reduce environmental impact.