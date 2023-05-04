Good Thursday. It will be a nice evening, but clouds will be on the increase through the night keeping our low a little more mild Friday morning. Most will be around 50 degrees to start the day. We may get a few spotty sprinkles during the morning, but during the afternoon we will have steady showers moving through. It will stay fairly showery through about 9pm, then taper off. The high Friday will only reach about 68.
Saturday we will make it back up to 75 under mostly cloudy skies. We will also see some sporadic showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the day. It won't be a wash-out, but do be prepared for some showers here and there.
Sunday we make it into the low 80s! The rain chance is low, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out.
Monday and Tuesday we will get a few sporadic showers and storms, but highs will be able to make it to the mid 80s.
We will dry out by Wednesday, but maintain a high of about 86.
