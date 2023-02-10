Good Friday! We will have increasing clouds with temps falling tonight into the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday will start cool and cloudy with a few morning sprinkles, but rain will really be moving in during the afternoon. The high will reach 54 as the rain continues through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s in the valley locations so we will just get a cold rain. However, in the higher elevations, temps will fall into the low 30s (and a few spots may drop to the upper 20s) so the rain will try to change to a more wintry variety. If we are able to see the higher elevations change to snow we could see anywhere from 2"-4" of a very wet snow. Travel will be hazardous. However, the valleys could still get up to an inch of cold rain through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we clear out with a high of 49.
We will start cold Monday around 30 then climb to a dry 60 in the afternoon. Another wet pattern sets up for the rest of the week.
