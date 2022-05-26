Good morning, today is a Storm Alert Weather Day.
1. Multiple rounds of rain and storms that may be disruptive to your commutes and everyday activities.
2. Cumulative rain totals will be adding up. Localized flooding will be possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for Cherokee Co in NC, E Polk Co in TN, and Fannin and Gilmer Co in GA until Friday at noon ET.
3. Risk for severe weather. Most of our area is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm possible. The far eastern counties under a Level 2 Slight Risk. Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts. Secondary Threats: Isolated tornado possible and hail.
Today’s temperatures will have little variation with highs in the low to mid-70s. The weather will be quieter overnight with lows in the upper 50s to 60.
Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance and highs in the mid-70s. The weekend will have more sunshine and a warming trend, hitting 80 on Saturday, 86 on Sunday, and 89 on Memorial Day.