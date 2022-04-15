Good Good Friday!! Expect great weather this evening. We will be warm and a little breezy. Temps will fall from the 70s into the 60s this evening.
A system moving in overnight will bring heavy rain, lightning, and possibly gusty winds and small hail. I do not expect tornadoes with this system. We will get more than an inch of rain, though, between 2am and 9am Saturday. We will clear out in the afternoon with the high reaching 74
Easter Sunday we will start with cloudy skies and morning temps in the low 50s. We will remain mostly cloudy through the day with the high reaching a cooler 69. I can't completely rule out a passing sprinkle, but the chance of rain is only 20% through the day.
Another system will bring another round of showers and the storms early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cool in the mid 60s.
We will be done with the rain for the rest of the week as we see sunshine returning Tuesday through next Friday. Temps will gradually climb back to about 80 by Friday.
