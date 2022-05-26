Activity will pick up during the afternoon on this Storm Alert Weather Day. From approximately 1-11pm ET, there will be a few waves of showers and storms to move across our local area from SW to NE. There is a chance for isolated to scattered severe storms to develop within this activity along with heavy rainfall. The greatest threats should be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Smaller threats exist with a low-end tornado risk and limited hail possible. The first cluster of rain and storms should be from about 1-5pm ET (main severe threat) and the second from about 6-11pm ET.
Today’s temperatures will have little variation with highs in the low to mid-70s. The weather will be quieter overnight with lows in the upper 50s to 60.
Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance and highs in the mid-70s. The weekend will have more sunshine and a warming trend, hitting 80 on Saturday, 86 on Sunday, and 89 on Memorial Day.