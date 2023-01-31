Good Tuesday. We will have more rain showers moving in tonight. On the Cumberland Plateau, we may see areas of ice developing. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s in the valley and the Blue Ridge. However, temps will be just below freezing on the plateau. that will likely be an issue for travel in that area Wednesday morning. .1-"-.20" of accumulation is possible.
Wednesday we will see the rain tapering to just a few showers in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Thursday will be rainy all day with temps in the 40s all day as well.
Friday we will finally clear out as cold, dry air settles in. Temps Friday will range from 34 to 46.
The weekend will remain dry. Saturday we start in the 20s then rebound to a high of 50. Sunday will start at about 35, and climb to a high of 54 in the afternoon.
We will remain dry and may even make it to the low 60s Monday!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.