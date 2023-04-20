Good Thursday. We will see clouds moving in for our Friday keeping the high at 81 in the afternoon. A front will push in scattered showers and non-severe storms Friday night through the overnight of Saturday morning. I expect about 1/2" of rain from this system. After 7 am the rain should be out of our area completely and much cooler weather will settle in for the weekend.
Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 71.
Sunday you will start with a jacket as temps in the morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The afternoon will only reach the mid-60s.
Monday will start in the low 40s, but rebound to a high of 68 with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday through next Friday we will see temps staying below normal in the 60s with chances for rain each day.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.