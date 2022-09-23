Chattanooga is hosting a special guest this weekend for a good cause.
The founder of Racing To End Alzheimer's, Phil Frengs, arrived in the Scenic City in style in a 2022 Porsche Cayman race car.
He started his journey in California three months ago, and has made it all the way to the Chattanooga putting a fun spin on a serious fundraiser.
"To promote it, and spend some time during the summer, I go out on the road, so we call it the 'On The Road Again' tour," said Phil.
Porsche of Chattanooga is one of Phil's last stops for his 2022On The Road Again fundraising tour. He's been meeting people at dealerships around the country and giving them the chance to add their loved one's names to the car who were affected by Alzheimer's.
"I've become sort of hugger and chief, you know we get an opportunity to put our arms around each other and sympathize and empathize with people who are going through this," said Phil
Phil's wife Mimi was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at the age of 60 nine years ago. In Mimi's honor he had the idea to cover his racing team's car with names of people who suffer or have suffered from the disease.
"So that's my inspiration for doing this, I've been sponsoring race cars for more than a decade, but since 2017 we've been running under the race to end Alzheimer's banner," said Phil.
All the proceeds made on the tour are donated to the Nantz National Alzheimer Center in Houston and UCLA's Alzheimer's and Dementia Care program.
Phil has raised more than $600,000 for Alzheimer's research in six seasons.
"It impacts families, this is not a disease of individuals this is a disease that impacts families and it changes everything," said Phil.
He'll take the Porsche to its final race in Atlanta next weekend, for now he's enjoying having Chattanoogans add loved ones' names to the car, including Hamilton County Sheriff, Austin Garrett who lost his mother to the disease less than a year ago.
"If you know somebody that's been affected with this in their family, God, reach out and give them a hug, because they need it, they need all the support they can get," said Phil.
The race car will be at Porsche of Chattanooga through the weekend if you want to check it out.
If you want to add a loved ones name to the car you can click here.