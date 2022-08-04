The race for mayor in Hamilton County has come down to Democrat Matt Adams and Republican nominee Weston Wamp.
As I’m sure many know, this race has heated up in the past week with drama surrounding the new Lookouts Stadium, which is pretty much already a done deal.
Matt Adams is for it and Weston Wamp is against.
The drama comes in when Matt Adams got his hands on some emails within the last week that show Wamp was originally for the stadium but then was denied a job in the organization, which is why Adams believes he is against it now. Commission approved the stadium Wednesday, so it shouldn’t matter whether the candidate is for or against the stadium.
Weston Wamp has experience in the business sector and has focused much of his campaign on public education. He wants to invest in Hamilton County Schools and provide more opportunities for students after graduation who don’t want to go to college.
Matt Adams has said he wants equitable investment in Hamilton County Schools and to spend education funds better. He doesn’t want students’ zip codes to determine the quality of their education. He also wants community engagement and efficient communication between governmental bodies.
Neither are for a tax increase.