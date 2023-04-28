Out-of-county residents are welcomed to Catoosa County's 2023 rabies clinics.
The clinics will be held on Saturday, May 6, and May 13, from 1:00-3:00 pm at VCA Catoosa Animal Hospital on Boynton Drive.
Services offered include $15 registration and vaccinations, $10 rabies vaccination only, and a senior citizen discount will waive the $5 registration fee, for a net cost of $10 per pet.
Payments in cash, check, or credit card will be accepted.
State law requires all dogs and cats over 90 days old to be vaccinated and registered annually.