2023 Catoosa County rabies clinics
VCA Catoosa Animal Hospita

Out-of-county residents are welcomed to Catoosa County's 2023 rabies clinics.

The clinics will be held on Saturday, May 6, and May 13, from 1:00-3:00 pm at VCA Catoosa Animal Hospital on Boynton Drive.

Services offered include $15 registration and vaccinations, $10 rabies vaccination only, and a senior citizen discount will waive the $5 registration fee, for a net cost of $10 per pet.

Payments in cash, check, or credit card will be accepted.

State law requires all dogs and cats over 90 days old to be vaccinated and registered annually.

Tags

Recommended for you