Many first-year college students are living away from home for the first time and learning how to look after themselves.
UTC's Police Department is hosting Rape Aggression Defense courses, or R.A.D. for short.
"I want to be able to take care of myself and roommates when we go out," said UTC student Scarlet Pardue.
Pardue is just one UTC student who chose to sign up for R.A.D.
One of the main lessons Pardue and her classmates are being taught by Sergeant Rebecca Tolbert is to be aware of your surroundings at all times.
"Like she said, this is your bubble, six feet around you -- always make sure you know who is coming into it, and if not, be aware of what's happening," said said UTC student Sarah Larson.
Sgt. Tolbert has been teaching self defense classes for nearly 20 years. She says people do not need to know martial arts, they just need to learn the basics of punching, kicking and blocking.
"As far as physically being able to protect them selves, which they actually do punches to the pads," said Tolbert.
Though the class is entertaining, Tolbert reminds her students practicing these moves could save them from a real world danger. She says a past student explained to her how the R.A.D. class helped her.
"A person tried to abduct her and she said she went into her stance and it all popped really quick to her," said Tolbert.
Thursday's course is only for women 12 years or older and it is open to anyone wanting to learn self defense, not just UTC students. There are also classes for men as well.
"Everybody should probably seek a defense class, some type of person protection class, males and females, I think it is a very valuable class to take," said Tolbert.