Good morning, today will have a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds earlier in the day and most locations seeing more sunshine for late afternoon. It’ll be in the mid-40s by noon and then afternoon highs ranging from 50-54. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday will be a fantastic weather day with lots of sunshine and mild highs in the upper 50s to 60. Enjoy the day because more active weather will come at mid-week. Wednesday will have showers, primarily affecting areas west of I-75 and later in the day. Highs will be near 54. Thursday should be quiet early and then widespread rain will sweep through for the afternoon through night. It’ll be warm with highs in the mid-60s. Friday morning, the rain will wrap up, and the temperatures will fall. Daytime highs on Friday will be around 44. Total rainfall for Wednesday through Friday should be 1-2” with a few spots up to 3”, especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
The weekend will be nicer again. Saturday will begin in the 20s and top out in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky, and Sunday will have scattered clouds with similar highs in the upper 40s.