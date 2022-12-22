Good morning, today will generally be quiet during the daytime with cloudy skies, highs in the upper 40s to 50, and a stray light shower.
Tonight, the action starts as the potent cold front and arctic blast that we’ve discussed all week passes over our area.
- PRECIPITATION: About 8pm-3am ET from west to east with the transition to wintry mix/snow from 10pm-3am ET W to E. Snow will mainly affect higher elevations with average accumulation of 0.5-1.5”, most likely along the Cumberland Plateau. Valleys may see flakes falling, but no accumulation or just a light coating is expected.
- TEMPERATURES will plummet by about 20 degrees in 1-2 hours once the front passes your location
- FLASH FREEZE: Any moisture, whether rainwater or snow, may freeze quickly as temperatures fall. Please, be careful of icy spots, especially on Friday morning.
- WIND: Wind will be gusting at 25-40mph overnight and then at about 20-30mph during the day Friday. Isolated power outages may be possible.
- WIND CHILL: From Friday morning through Saturday morning wind chills will be as low as -10 to -20. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes closer to the -20 wind chills. Please, limit time outdoors, cover exposed skin, and dress in layers. Wind Chill Warnings are in place for our entire area.
Daytime highs on Friday will only be in the teens. Saturday morning will range from single digits to the low to mid-20s. Christmas Day will start in the low 10s and rise up to the upper 20s to low 30s. There will be mostly sunny skies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but plan for temperatures to stay below freezing.